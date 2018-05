Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Great weather lasts for the rest of the weekend. Sunshine and warmth will stick around. Rain chances should hold off until after the weekend as high pressure lingers in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Rain chances return Tuesday with a few scattered showers and storms possible through the middle of the week.

As you're waking up Sunday morning, temperatures will start warm in the upper 60s.

Highs on Sunday for Mother's Day will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

-Matt