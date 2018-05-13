× Arkansas Completes 4th SEC Sweep, Beats Texas A&M 6-3

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Isaiah Campbell watched on Friday and Saturday as Blaine Knight and Kacey Murphy delivered career best performances. Then the redshirt sophomore decided to get in on the action himself.

Buoyed by five scoreless innings and seven strikeouts from Campbell, No. 7 Arkansas (36-15, 17-10) completed a three game sweep of Texas A&M with a 6-3 win. The Razorbacks maintain a half game lead on Ole Miss in the SEC West with one series remaining.

The Diamond Hogs have now swept five series this spring including four in the SEC. Arkansas won all three games against Bucknell, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama & now Texas A&M.

Luke Bonfield’s seventh home run of the season, a three run shot in the third, provided most of the offense for the Hogs.

Casey Opitz hit a sac fly in the eighth and Hunter Wilson added an RBI double for insurance. Opitz was playing in place of Grant Koch, who exited the game in the seventh inning after injuring his right ankle. Koch was chasing a passed ball and rolled his right ankle.

Matt Cronin pitched for the first time since April 20 after a bout with mono. The sophomore delivered two scoreless innings and struck out two Aggies before being pulled in the ninth following two walks. Cronin was credited with the two A&M runs in the last inning.

Arkansas closes out the regular season at No. 16 Georgia next Thursday through Saturday. The Hogs will then stay on the road for the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama from May 22-27.