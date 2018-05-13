× Arkansas Softball Selected To Host First NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–After a program defining season, Arkansas softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. The Razorbacks earned the No. 13 overall seed.

Arkansas faces DePaul (35-15) on Friday night at 5 p.m. and joins No. 2 seed Oklahoma State (38-20) and No. 3 seed Wichita State (30-21) in the the double elimination Fayetteville Regional.

If Arkansas advances, Super Regionals take place from May 24-27. The Fayetteville Regional is paired up with the Norman Regional and its favorite, No. 4 overall seed Oklahoma.

In Courtney Deifel’s third season, the Razorbacks finished 39-15, 12-12 in the SEC. For the first time in since 2001, the Hogs won a game in the SEC Tournament. After earning the No. 7 seed in the conference, Arkansas ended up beating both Kentucky and Georgia en route to the semifinals.

That strength of schedule paid off, as for the second straight season all 13 SEC teams made the NCAA field.

The Hogs are led by a talented crop of freshmen including slugger Hannah McEwan and pitcher Mary Haff. With a 26-6 record, Haff posted a 1.48 ERA in her first season.

In program history, the Razorbacks have qualified for the regional round eight times and never advanced. Six of those seven appearances were in Norman, Oklahoma while the other took place in Berkeley, California.