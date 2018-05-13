Canon Thanks, Mom Photo Contest Winners Announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations to the winners of the Thanks, Mom Photo Contest sponsored by Bedford Camera and Video.

Third place went to Mary Smith. She wins a $100 Bedford Camera and Video gift card. Her caption was, "“I'm not a perfect daughter but you've always loved me no matter what....thank you Mom for always giving me your love...I Love You!!"

Second place went to Madyson Barr, who wrote, "Watching my daughter be a mom is the most rewarding thing I have ever experienced. Just wanted to let her know she is doing a great job!! I couldn't be more proud!" She wins a $200 Bedford Camera and Video gift card.

The Grand Prize went to Paige Kertesz, who sent in a photo of six generations of family members. The caption read, "Thank you to my mother, my grandmother, my great grandmother, and my great great grandmother (all pictured) that have taught me how to be a mother to my daughter (which makes 6 living generations in our family). I am beyond blessed!"

The winner gets an $800 Canon EOS Rebel SL2 camera package from Bedford's. Congratulations!

