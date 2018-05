Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Daddy Daughter Day presented by Girls Inc. of Fort Smith will be Saturday May 19th in Fort Smith from 1 to 3 p.m.

Activities will include team games, hair tutorials, an educational session for Dad and an educational session for daughters.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor sits down with Joyce Slack with Girls Inc. of Fort Smith to discuss the event.

For more information click HERE.