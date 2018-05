× Debit Card Users Affected By Temporary Glitch, Arvest Says

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Some Arvest Bank customers had issues with their debit cards Sunday morning.

Jason Kincy with Arvest Bank said a “temporary systems outage” affected some services, including debit card usage and ATM withdrawals.

“The problem was resolved and systems were back online as of 11:09 this morning,” Kincy said.

Arvest apologized to customers for any inconvenience.