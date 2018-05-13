× Hottest Mother’s Day In A Decade On Tap

It’s going to be a hot one for Mother’s Day. Afternoon temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s to low 90s. We have a decent chance for having the warmest Mother’s Day in a decade however. Check these numbers out:

The hottest Mother's Day in Fayetteville over the past 10 years was 86, while in Fort Smith it was 87. With highs getting close to 90, we will probably break this barrier. Hopefully mom likes warm weather!

Temperatures will start off a bit cool in the 60s, but after sunrise, things will heat up quickly.

Highs should reach the mid 80s to the low 90s on Sunday.

-Matt