SCHEDULE: Soccer, Softball & Baseball State Championship Games

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–All state tournaments are down to two teams following three days of action. On Sunday afternoon, the Arkansas Activities Association released the schedule for all 22 championship games. Seven softball, seven baseball and eight soccer games will be played on Friday May 18 and Saturday May 19 at the University of Arkansas. Here’s the schedule for each sport.

SOCCER (at Razorback Field)

Friday

10:00 a.m. – Bryant vs Rogers (7A Girls)

12:00 p.m. – Northside vs Rogers (7A Boys)

2:00 p.m. – Benton vs Siloam Springs (6A Girls)

4:00 p.m. – Russellville vs Siloam Springs (6A Boys)

Saturday

10:00 a.m. – Pulaski Academy vs Little Rock Christian (5A Girls)

12:00 p.m. – Lakeside vs Valley View (5A Boys)

2:00 p.m. – Central Arkansas Christian vs Berryville (4A Girls)

4:00 p.m. – Warren vs Berryville (4A Boys)





SOFTBALL (at Bogle Park)

Friday

10:00 a.m. – Poyen vs Quitman (2A)

12:30 p.m. – Bauxite vs Pottsville (4A)

3:00 p.m. – Taylor vs Concord (1A)

5:30 p.m. – Bentonville vs Bentonville West (7A)

Saturday

10:00 a.m. – Farmington vs Greenbrier (5A)

12:30 p.m. – Rose Bud vs Harmony Grove (3A)

3:00 p.m. – Marion vs Sheridan (6A)

BASEBALL (at Baum Stadium)

Friday

10:00 a.m. – Horatio vs Harding Academy (3A)

12:30 p.m. – Sylvan Hills vs Watson Chapel (5A)

3:00 p.m. – Woodlawn vs South Side Bee Branch (1A)

5:30 p.m. – Conway vs Har-Ber (7A)

Saturday

10:00 a.m. – Nashville vs Shiloh Christian (4A)

12:30 p.m. – Parkers Chapel vs Spring Hill (2A)

3:00 p.m. – Benton vs Greenwood (6A)