Sebastian County Jail Deputy Arrested Early Sunday

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A Sebastian County Detention Center deputy was arrested early Sunday on several charges.

Officials with the Crawford County Detention Center confirmed Sunday morning that Emily Dugan was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

She was arrested in Crawford County at 12:47 a.m.

She has been working for the Sebastian County Detention Center for the last two months. Officials there confirm there is now an internal investigation into her employment and the arrest.