PRAIRIE CREEK — A teenager reportedly drowned at Prairie Creek Marina on Sunday, according to a spokesman at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Jenkins with the sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old male had drowned in the swimming area at Prairie Creek Marina on Sunday afternoon. Agencies responded and were working to locate and recover the body.

