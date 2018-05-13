Storm Chances Increase This Coming Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our skies may get more active this upcoming week. Scattered shower and storm chances return, but they'll be isolated and disorganized. Not everyone will get a shower every day, but the chance remains.

Monday's highs will be toast in the 80s and 90s.

Over the weekend and for Monday, the jet stream will be a bit too far north to produce much of any activity in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

However, by Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday, our chances for isolated storms increases as the jet stream moves further south. The jet stream will also weaken aloft, which means our storm chances are not incredibly high, but they will not be zero. The best chance for precipitation may just be towards our west in parts of central Oklahoma and Kansas.

-Matt