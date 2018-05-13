× Trolley Giving Free Rides To Moms, Grandmas On Mother’s Day

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Trolley Museum is out to make Mother’s Day even more special.

Mothers and grandmothers will be able to ride free today when accompanied by paid fares. You must mention the deal to the operator when boarding the trolley to receive the free ride.

Mothers and grandmothers who attend the Trolley Museum today will also receive a special gift they can take home with them.

The Trolley will be open today from noon until 5 p.m.