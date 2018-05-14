The morning after being named the No. 13 national seed and being awarded the Fayetteville Regional, Razorback softball reacts. Hear from Coach Courtney Deifel plus players Autumn Buczek and Mary Haff about hosting the first regional in program history.
FULL INTERVIEW: Deifel, Buczek & Haff Thrilled To Host Softball Regional
