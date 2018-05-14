× Man Known As ‘Ice Cream’ Accused Of Robbing & Shooting At 17-Year-Old

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man known as “Ice Cream” is facing charges after robbing and shooting at a 17-year-old boy near the Ozark National Forest, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victim said he was walking down the street when a man known to him as, “Ice Cream” pulled up and told him to get in the car. The two went to an E.Z. Mart on Wedington and bought cigarettes, energy drinks and beef jerky before driving out to the woods off of Highway 16 on Lookout Tower Road, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Ice Cream told the boy to get out of the car, took his money and shot at his feet with a black semi-automatic pistol at least three times. Ice Cream told the victim the “uppers” did not like how he was jumped out of their gang and that he was sorry but he had to do it, according to the affidavit. Ice Cream drove off toward Highway 16, firing the gun out of the driver’s side window as he drove away.

Ice Cream was interviewed by investigators when he was at the Washington County Jail on different charges. He told investigators that he hadn’t seen the victim in about three weeks and denied driving him out to the woods. When he was told there was video of him at the E.Z. Mart before the 911 call came through reporting a robbery, he said he was just out there shooting his gun and they were arguing about drugs. Investigators said it appeared he was making the story up as he went along.

Bryan “Ice Cream” Erke, 21, is now facing charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on $150,000 bond.