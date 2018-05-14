× Police: Lowell Man Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old Girl

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Lowell man is accused of masturbating in front of a 15-year-old girl and assaulting her with a sex toy in January, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Tanner Young, 24, was arrested Friday (May 11) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

During a Jan. 24 interview with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, the girl told investigators that Young assaulted her the day before in Lowell, according to the affidavit.

She said Young was watching pornography on his phone when he complimented her on her appearance. She said she turned back around and saw him masturbating, and he asked if she wanted to cuddle.

The girl said no and tried to get away from Young, who then approached her with a sex toy, waiving it in her face before touching it to her genitals, according to the affidavit.

She said Tanner then backed away and she was able to run off and call for help.

Young declined to speak with investigators without an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Young was being held Monday (May 14) at the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 18 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.