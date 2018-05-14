× Randon Lowe Returns To Alma Mater As Sallisaw Head Coach

SALLISAW (KFSM) – Less than two weeks after a Sallisaw alum resigned as the Black Diamonds head football coach, another has taken the challenge of turning the program around.

Randon Lowe was approved by the school board Monday night to become the new Sallisaw coach after he spent 2017 as an offensive analyst for the University of North Texas.

Lowe replaces Scott Bethel, who resigned as the team’s coach but will stay at Sallisaw as athletic director. Lowe played at Sallisaw for long time coach Ron Lancaster and then joined his former coach as an assistant at Muskogee in 2004.

The Black Diamonds went just 1-9 in 2017 and missed the playoffs for the second time this century. Both missed postseasons came in the past four seasons.

Lowe has made plenty of stops in his coaching career and is familiar with eastern Oklahoma as he has coached at Sallisaw, Roland, Muskogee and Bacone College in the past.