Reward Being Offered After Horse Found Dead In Farmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM) -- The owner of a horse found dead in a pasture Friday (May 11) hopes to get answers surrounding the grisly death.

Morgan Cosby owned the gray quarter horse mare, named Jackie Maybel. She was kept at Cosby's horse farm in rural Farmington.

On Friday, Jackie Maybel was found dead with a wound to her head.

Cosby posted on Facebook, detailing what happened.

*WARNING - Some photos are graphic*

"[The vet] does believe that this horse was taken down by a gun, or maybe a bolt gun, which is compressed air and they use in slaughter houses," Cosby said.

A report was filed by the Farmington Police Department, which calls the case an open investigation. No bullet was recovered on or near the horses body, which leads officers believe that a gun may not have been used.

Over the weekend, the mare's body was loaded on a trailer, while a hole was dug on the farm to bury her body.

"This is where we buried her," said Cosby, gesturing to a mound of dirt in the corner of the field. "Right here she has the full view over the whole entire farm."

What's left are memories of Jackie Maybel. The mare was actually the first horse that got Malorie Mullens riding again this past fall.

"She taught me patience, and she bruised my ego a few times," Mullens joked. "Other than that, she had an attitude at times because she was a mare, but she was very sweet."

Now that Jackie Maybel is buried, Cosby wants to find who did this, and hopes anyone who knows something will come forward.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the person responsible.

"All the neighbors on high alert right now and they have stressed about this, because this could've been one of their animals, or one of their children," Cosby said. "We just need some type of closure."