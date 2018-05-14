× Springdale Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man shot another man allegedly breaking into his home early Monday (May 14) morning.

Police were called about 6:57 a.m. to a burglary at 4533 Green Drive, where a man said someone had been beating on his door. He armed himself with a handgun and called 911, but said a black man and white woman kicked down his door, according to a news release.

The man said he feared or his life and fired at the man as he entered the apartment. Both people fled after the shooting and police found the man lying in a ditch on the sidewalk outside the apartment.

The man was taken to Northwest Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police don’t believe this was a random act and think the parties involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.