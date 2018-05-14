× Springdale Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Man

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are searching for an armed and dangerous man linked to a death investigation on Moulton Lane.

Zachary Nicholas Harlan, 33, is considered a person of interest in the death of his roommate, who was found dead “from apparent foul play” on Monday (May 14) at 1:30 p.m.

Residents should not approach Harlan, who police believe may be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Anyone with more information should call police at 479-751-4542.

Police found Harlan’s roommate during a welfare check this afternoon, after the man failed to show up to work this morning. An investigation is ongoing.