State Softball Championship Games Moved Again

For the second time in as many days, the Arkansas Activities Association had to find a new location for the seven state high school championship games scheduled for May 18 & 19.

The games were forced to move away from the University of Arkansas’ Bogle Park after the Razorbacks were selected for a NCAA Regional. Less than 24 hours after being moved to UCA’s Farris Field in Conway, the games have now been moved to Benton High School in Saline County.

UCA was selected as a host site for the National Invitational Softball Championship late Sunday night.

The move in venues affect changes for all 14 state finalists but more so for Bentonville, Bentonville West and Farmington. Instead of making the short drive to Fayetteville, all three teams must now go to the central part of the state.