Storms Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday

A complex of storms will be underway across Kansas and Oklahoma late night with a track towards our area after midnight.

The storms should be weakening and fading as they approach Arkansas. Severe weather is not anticipated. Rain totals could be minimal as well depending on the exact track of the system.

Lingering storm boundaries into Tuesday afternoon could drive a handful of stronger thunderstorms with daytime heating. If that scenario plays out... the main risk would be damaging winds with the stronger storms.

A repeat of this pattern may actually take place again on Tuesday night into Wednesday before the ridge and warmer weather take back over for the end of the upcoming week.

-Garrett