Waldron Hires Jonathan Bates As New Football Coach

WALDRON (KFSM) – It might have come as a bit of a shock when Ricky May stepped down as the Waldron football coach earlier this month but the move the Bulldogs made to replace him was even more surprising.

Jonathan Bates was approved as the new football coach at the Waldron school board meeting Monday (May 14) night.

Bates spent 2017 as the head coach at Dierks, a member of the 2A-7, while the Outlaws went 1-9. The lone victory came against winless Murfreesboro.

Prior to his short stint at Dierks, Bates was the defensive coordinator at Paris high school.

Waldron has looked like a program on the rise over the past two seasons as they won 10 games and reached the playoffs in 2017 for the first time in 14 years.