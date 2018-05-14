× Wesley, Damascus Teens Die In Head-On Collision In Boone County

HARMON (KFSM) — A local teenager was one of two killed in a head-on collision Sunday morning.

According to a report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyler Smith, 18, of Wesley was driving a 2004 Dodge west on U.S. 62 just west of Harmon in Boone County. Russell Campbell, 19, of Damascus was a passenger.

State Police said Smith’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet driven by Anthony Thornton, 26, of Mountain Home. The crash happened at 8:24 a.m.

Both Smith and Campbell were killed in the accident.