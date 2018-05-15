× Amber Alert Issued For Girl, 7, After Mom Suspected Of Stabbing Sister, 11

TULSA (KFSM) — Tulsa Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl after her 11-year-old sister was found stabbed.

Police believe Hafza Hailey is with her biological mother, Taheerah Ahmad, 39. Ahmad is suspected in the stabbing of her 11-year-old daughter, who is in critical condition, police said.

Hafza is described as a black female with puffy hair in a ponytail and painted gold bracelets on her wrists. She was last seen wearing an ankle-length peach dress.

Ahmad is described as a black female with curly black hair with gold streaks in it. She drives a 2005 Lexus RX-300 SUV with a paper license tag, though she may now be driving a navy Ford sedan.

Police believe after Ahmad stabbed the 11-year-old several times, she set fire to the house, then abducted Hafza. She has ties in Tennessee and Texas.

Anyone with information on Hafza or Ahmad is asked to call Sgt. John Adams with the Tulsa Police Department at (918) 596-9222.