Benton County, Gravette Law Enforcement Team Up For Food Pantry

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Gravette Police Department have teamed up to create the Community First Food Pantry.

Inmates in Benton County's Work Detail Division built the pantry with donated materials. The pantry is designed to hold dry and canned goods and is located at Thairapy Salon in downtown Gravette.

The sheriff's office started an in-house competition to raise supplies for the pantry, and the Gravette Police Department also held an in-house food drive to supply the pantry.

The goods will be used as "take some, leave some" campaign to feed the hungry.

"The idea behind this project is, people who are in need, this food pantry here...you can come and take food from it when you need it," said Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway. "We ask those who can help us keep this going to bring food and restock it. So it's a take-and-give program, and I think it's going to be a great program, maybe a model that we can do in some other places."

The sheriff's office and Gravette police will maintain the pantry and assist the drive to keep it filled by the Gravette community.