Bentonville Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot.

Police said the suspect hit a woman in the Walmart parking lot at 406 S. Walton Blvd at about 11:56 a.m. Sunday (May 13).

The suspect hit the woman and then drove away when she learned that a witness called 911, according to police. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was described as a female wearing dark clothing and possibly a black apron.

If you have any information, contact the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-3170.