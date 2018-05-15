Ceremony Remembers Law Enforcement Officers Killed On The Job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Twenty law enforcement officers killed while in the line of duty in Northwest Arkansas were honored during a ceremony Tuesday (May 15) at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The memorial coincided with National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day, held May 15 each year, dedicated to honoring America's law enforcement who have been killed while on the job.

For Paula Mueller, she knows the feeling all too well.

"It still kind of feels unreal," she said.

She was 10-years-old when her father, West Fork Police Chief Paul Mueller was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Highway 71 on March 20, 1981.

"We had the scanner going and I remember my dad calling over the scanner saying that he had been shot," Mueller said. "After that it was all a blur."

Every year, thanks to this ceremony, Officer Mueller's courageous work is remembered.

He is joined by fellow fallen officers, some dating back more than 100 years.

It's a special day that the Washington County Sheriff's Office is taking one step further. A newly crafted memorial now sits in the lobby of the sheriff's office, helping people remember, and never forget.

"It just kind of a great day. A great way for us to show that we haven't forgotten the ultimate sacrifice that many gave. It's always a special day."