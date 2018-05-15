× Former Razorback Football Player Arrested In Fayetteville For Battery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Razorback and NFL player was arrested Tuesday (May 15).

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Damien Williams, 29, was arrested for second degree battery. The sheriff’s office said Williams turned himself in. He was later released on bond.

Williams played for the Razorbacks for one season before transferring to USC where he finished his career. Williams then played six seasons in the NFL, the last coming in 2014.