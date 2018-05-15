Hogeye Marathon Breaks Previous Fundraising Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- The Hogeye Marathon breaks its fundraising record from the previous year, "We were able to give away 43,700 dollars this year." said Race Organizer Tabby Holmes.

As the marathon continues to grow in size each year, the fundraising team gets to extend their reach of support for local charities.

"This will allow our five major charities and three other organizations funds to be able to support some of the missions they have and projects like that," said Holmes.

One of the Hogeye originators, Barry Brown, was in attendance for the check presentation ceremony which he finds rewarding to be a part of each year.

"It's a wonderful feeling because when we first started the objective was simply to get people involved in a fitness related activity, in this case running, and we really didn't make a penny for the first several years."

This yea,r about $8,000 went to support the Meals on Wheels program in Washington County.

After nearly a decade of overseeing the marathon, Holmes continues to push herself to new limits for a few reasons, but one stands out to her the most.

"It feels better to get to know so many people that I meet throughout the year in other places besides here as well as here," said Holmes.

This year the Hogeye Marathon supported these local charities: