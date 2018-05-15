Humane Society Asking For Help After Five Puppies Found Burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local humane society is asking for help after five puppies were found with chemical burns down their backs.

The HOPE Humane Society in Fort Smith is providing around-the-clock medical care to the puppies, which were found in an alley and brought to the shelter. The nonprofit is now looking for people willing to foster these puppies in a loving home.

The puppies will be put up for adoption once they are healed enough. In the meantime, the HOPE Humane Society is asking for donations to help with medical treatment. They are also asking the public to help name the five puppies.

Those interested can go online to the HOPE Humane Society's Facebook page, find the post about the five puppies and make a donation. Name suggestions can be made on the post. There are three girls and two boys.

All of the donations raised will help cover medical costs and go into the nonprofit's medical fund.