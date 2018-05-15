× Man Drives Car Into Pond After Pursuit With Tontitown Police

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — A man drove his car into a pond Tuesday (May 15) while fleeing from police, according to Tontitown Police Chief Joey McCormick.

Police stopped the man for a traffic stop at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Barrington and Taldo Loop, but he kept driving after yelling “see ya” at the officer.

After a brief pursuit, he drive into a nearby pond.

He swam back to police and was taken into custody. The name of the man has not been released.