Man Drives Car Into Pond After Pursuit With Tontitown Police
TONTITOWN (KFSM) — A man drove his car into a pond Tuesday (May 15) while fleeing from police, according to Tontitown Police Chief Joey McCormick.
Police stopped the man for a traffic stop at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Barrington and Taldo Loop, but he kept driving after yelling “see ya” at the officer.
After a brief pursuit, he drive into a nearby pond.
He swam back to police and was taken into custody. The name of the man has not been released.