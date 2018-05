SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on the 22600 block of Abbeytown Road Tuesday (May 15).

Fire Chief Mike Irwin said no one was home at the time of the fire, but the family did lose three kittens, five puppies and one bird. One of the homeowners was across the street doing laundry and smelled smoke.

The family told 5NEWS that they think the fire started by a new air conditioning unit installed last night.