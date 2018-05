× Sequoyah County Sheriff Responds To Gun Fight In Muldrow

MULDROW (KFSM) — The Sequoyah County sheriff is responding to a gun fight in Muldrow.

According to Sheriff Larry Lane, gunfire was exchanged between two men Tuesday (May 15).

One man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The other man was shot and drove off from the scene, later wrecking his truck in Roland.