Siloam Springs Looks To Build On Soccer Dynasty

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM)--Brent Crenshaw knew that the 2018 soccer season wouldn't be easy. Besides losing leading scorer Audrey Maxwell to a torn ACL before the year, there was a big target on Siloam's back.

"It took us a few weeks mentally to get over that. She's a big part of the team. We thought we had some good young players coming up and just started developing those with the older players that we did have," said Crenshaw.

The Panthers have won back to back state titles, but have had a roller coaster season.

"With 13 seniors and about seven starting, they had the talent," Crenshaw said about the boys team. "We just had to get them working together. And they did that the last two weeks."

On the other side, the Lady Panthers streak is up to four consecutive 6A championships.

"Megan Hutto took on a big role by herself early on, so the challenge was to get her some support and Laura Morales stepped up," said Crenshaw about the girls squad. "Those two have really done well together. In the state semifinals, Megan had two or three assists and Laura had four goals."

Crenshaw leads the girls (21-2-2) against Benton at 12 p.m. on Saturday and the boys (16-6-3) against Russellville directly following at 2 p.m. Both games are at Razorback Field.