× Stray Shower Or Storm Possible Tuesday Evening

With a messy pattern aloft, showers and storms are still possible, but will remain disorganized, especially in Northwest Arkansas. The chance for a pop-up will decrease after 10PM Tuesday evening, but not quite to zero. A small chance also remains overnight into Wednesday morning.

The best shower and storms chances will linger until Wednesday night. Not everyone will get a shower, but a quick splash-n-dash storm remains in the forecast.