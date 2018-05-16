5 Arrested And Drugs, Stolen Items Seized In Alabam Raid

ALABAM (KFSM) — Five people were arrested and drugs and guns were seized in a raid in Alabam, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday.

Deputies executed a search warrant Monday (May 14) in Alabam, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the search, deputies found drug paraphernalia including scales, baggies and smoking devices for methamphetamine and marijuana. Deputies said they found marijuana, methamphetamine and pills, as well as stolen tools, a stolen truck and a defaced firearm.

Five people were arrested during the raid. The five people and their charges are:

Edward Goodnight, defacing a firearm, two counts of possession of felony drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to plant, possession of methamphetamine, felony theft by receiving, and misdemeanor theft by receiving;

Brandi Goodnight, possession of methamphetamine, felony drug paraphernalia, schedule II pills and schedule IV pills;

Lakelyn Lopshire, defacing a firearm, two counts of possession of felony drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to plant, possession of methamphetamine, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor theft by receiving;

Joshua Snarr, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia;

Shelly Remington, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five were processed at the Madison County jail and transported to the Washington County jail, and they all had a bond set of $1,500 each. Edward Goodnight bonded out early Wednesday, and Lopshire bonded out later that morning. The other three remain in the Washington County jail, according to the jail’s intake report.