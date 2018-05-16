‘Braspberries’ Are Now A Real Thing Thanks To Justin Timberlake

An “out-of-this-world flavor combination” is coming to a grocery store near you.

Driscoll’s says it is launching a new berry: the braspberry!

The fruit combo, which is a blueberry inside of a raspberry, was inspired by Justin Timberlake who coined the term in a video he posted on social media several months ago.

#Braspberry… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Driscoll’s posted on its Instagram page: “New berry launch! Fresh from the farm, #Braspberries are an out of this world flavor combination! @justintimberlake, be on the lookout in a grocery store near you.”

The creation is handpicked and handstuffed, so “Driscoll’s is working quickly to look for ways to scale for potential retail sales,” a spokesperson told Food & Wine.