Elderly Man Reported Missing In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are looking for an elderly man who wandered away about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking the public to help locate Karnail Sandhu, 83. He is described as being 5 foot, 10 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Sandhu was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday headed to the trail system south of North 27th Street in Rogers. He was last seen wearing “pajama-style” tunic and pants, slip-on shoes and a light/baby blue turban.

Anyone with information on Sandhu’s location is asked to call the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.