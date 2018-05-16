Farmington Ready To Add To Wall Of Champions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON (KFSM) - Doing things their way has worked for Farmington in 2018 and the Lady Cardinals aren't changing their game plan in the final game of the season either.

Farmington has reeled off 14 straight wins to reach the 5A state championship game and they were quick to say a 15th straight would be the result of staying the course.

"It's going to take confidence, staying focused, and just seeing our pitch and driving it," Farmington senior Carley Antwine said. "Not playing their game but playing our game."

Even though Farmington and Saturday's opponent, Greenbrier, are in the 5A-West together, the two teams did not meet in 2018 due to the blended conferences format the Arkansas Activities Association adopted two years ago.

Greenbrier and Farmington were at the top of the favorites list in the state tournament but the Lady Cardinals said the plan stays the same despite facing a talented team.

"We've done that, especially during the state tournament and it's turned out very well for us," Farmington coach Randy Osnes said.

The Lady Cardinals face the Lady Panthers at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in Benton.