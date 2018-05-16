Har-Ber Rides Hot Lineup Into 7A State Title Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - A return trip to Baum looked bleak with Har-Ber trailing Van Buren 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. And then a little magic tipped the scales the Wildcats way.

"The drama took place in the seventh, down 5-2," coach Ron Bradley said.

Then Arkansas commit Blake Adams hit a monster two run home run to get the Wildcats within one.

"It was a for real feeling. Most awesome thing in sports I've experienced so far," Adams said.

And then the Wildcats tied the game with Blaze Brothers coming up.

"I was just thinking about putting the ball in play. Making them throw the ball or catch it or whatever. So I just tried to make solid contact and that's what happened," Brothers recalled.

"Blaze Brothers got a magical hit to put us in the championship," Bradley said.

"Don't know how to explain it, it was just magic," Adams said.

It's been a long road back for Har-Ber who lost to Cabot in last year's 7A championship.

"I think we're a lot stronger cause of that honestly," said Adams. "We know what to expect this year."

"They deserve to be in the state championship with the type of season they've had. So it really was magical to see that play out right in front of you," coach Bradley said.

While Har-Ber's pitching was its strength during the regular season, timely hitting has been the key throughout the state tournament.

"It's getting hits at the key time. We have guys at the bottom of the order that can start a rally just as well as the ones at the top," said Bradley.

Har-Ber faces Conway at 5:30 p.m. on Friday for the 7A crown, which would be the first baseball state championship in school history.