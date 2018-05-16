× It’s A Razorback! Tusk V, Future UA Mascot, Introduced

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Congratulations, UA fans! It’s a Razorback!

Tusk V, son of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville’s live mascot Tusk IV, was born April 19 at the Stokes Family Farm in Dardanelle, the Razorback Foundation announced Wednesday.

The tiny Russian boar weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces and was 11 inches long. He was born in a litter of five, and he is said to like “Mom’s milk, watermelon, corn, grapes” as his favorite meals. The Russian boar closely resembles the “wild band of razorback hogs” described by Arkansas head football coach Hugo Bezdek in 1909. The UA Cardinals was renamed to the Razorbacks the following year.

Tusk V is expected to take over duties as the Razorbacks’ live mascot in 2019 after his father, Tusk IV, retires.

Though the baby boar is striped now for camouflage, but he will lose those stripes once he’s old enough to take care of himself.

