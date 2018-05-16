× Many Questions Left Unanswered After Centerton Police Chief Fired

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper has been fired, according to city attorney Brian Rabal, but it’s unclear who is leading the department as of Wednesday (May 16).

Harper was placed on administrative leave earlier this month while the department underwent an investigation and audit, Rabal said.

The investigation — initially carried out by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office — sought to determine whether there was criminal conduct, ethical violations or if the department violated internal policy.

Mayor Bill Edwards declined to speak to a reporter and referred questions to Rabal — who said he was too busy to speak this morning.

5NEWS wasn’t notified of any special or emergency meeting by the Centerton City Council. A viewer reached out to the station about 8:30 p.m. asking if reporters were aware a meeting started at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Regarding public meetings, the Arkansas Freedom Of Information Act states, in part: