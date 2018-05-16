× Reports: Arkansas To Continue Playing In Little Rock

The biggest move of Hunter Yurachek’s short tenure as Arkansas’s director of athletics appears to be in the works.

According to multiple reports, the Razorbacks are working to finalize a deal that would see Arkansas play Missouri inside Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium every other season. The two bordering rivals currently play on the Friday after Thanksgiving each season, when University of Arkansas students are away from campus.

The Democrat Gazette was the first to report the news.

The University of Arkansas has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. on Thursday (May 17) at War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas traditionally faced LSU in Little Rock on Black Friday before the Tigers were replaced as the Razorbacks regular season finale each season with Missouri.

In years in which the game is played in Columbia, Mo., Arkansas would hold the spring Red-White game in Little Rock. The university would have to receive permission from the Southeastern Conference to do so as off-campus spring games are not allowed.

Arkansas is entering their final year of the current contract with the state’s Department of Parks and Tourism. The Razorbacks will face Ole Miss on Oct. 13.