Shiloh Christian Baseball Out For Revenge

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) - After winning it all in 2016, the Shiloh Christian Saints found themselves back in Baum Stadium last year looking for a repeat. It didn't happen.

"Losing last year to Nashville was something that killed us all," recalls senior Landon Brown. "In our minds we were the best team on the field and we didn't show up."

This year's bracket shook out exactly as the Saints had hoped, with the two teams meeting again to determine the 4A state title. Senior Kyle LaRoche says that this year's mindset is a little different.

"Now we get to go get revenge, get back what we had before. Last year hurt us a lot, we really wanted to go back to back. This year we just want to go out and win it."

Head coach Moe Henry, himself a former Nashville player, has been losing last year's loss to drive this year's team.

"When a team ends your season, they just have a little part of you, and that's what motivates you going into your next season."

While last year it was the Scrappers who fielded an experienced, senior-driven ball club, this year that better describes the Saints. And Brown thinks that experience and that hunger will be the difference.

"I didn't want anybody else in that other side of the bracket besides Nashville. I wanted to prove that last year was a fluke, and we're gonna go out this year and beat them, there's no doubt about it."

First pitch at Baum Stadium for the 4A state championship game is at 10 A.M. on Saturday.