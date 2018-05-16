× Springdale School Counselor Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale High School guidance counselor has been arrested in connection with sexual assault.

William Rivas, 33, was arrested Tuesday (May 15) for first-degree sexual assault, a Class A felony.

A Springdale schools spokesman confirmed Rivas worked for the district, but couldn’t comment further citing personnel matters.

Rivas was being held Wednesday (May 16) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Friday (May 18) in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class A felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.