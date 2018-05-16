Tip Leads To Arrest of 9 People On Multiple Charges In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Nine people were arrested on multiple charges at a Van Buren house Tuesday (May 15).

The police department received a tip in reference to a stolen 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle being inside of a Van Buren house on the 300 block of North 21st Street.

After a search warrant was executed, nine people were arrested on charges, including drug, theft and firearm violations. Four stolen motorcycles were recovered at the house.

Four of the suspects are believed to be involved in a home invasion robbery in Fort Smith, according to police.

Eight of the suspects are in custody at the Crawford County Detention Center without bond. A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on theft of property charges after stealing an officer’s phone, according to police.

The eight suspects and their charges are: