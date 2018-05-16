Weather Update: Tracking Heavy Thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A remnant thunderstorm complex from last night has re-intensified with daytime heating with numerous showers and thunderstorms underway. The main severe risk with the stronger storms will be brief damaging winds; however, most storms should remain just below severe limits.

The slow movement of the thunderstorm will likely cause locally heavy rainfall. Some places could pick up around 2" which could cause flash flooding issues.

The loss of daytime heating will cause the storms to weaken around sunset followed by most storms completely falling apart around 8 or 9pm.

-Garrett