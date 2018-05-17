Adventure Arkansas: Northwest Arkansas Naturals Fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You’ve seen the Naturals fireworks, but never like this! We took the adventure Subaru to Arvest ballpark, put on the hard hats, and joined the fireworks crew to get you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on one of Arkansas’ largest fireworks displays!

“Inside the ball park you’ll see fireworks as far as you can see on both sides so that’s what makes it a unique show,” said Matt Tate, Lead Pyrotechnician.

Matt and his team set up fireworks outside the entire outfield to fill the crowd’s entire field of vision, and it’s all controlled by one remote.

“I control everything,” said Tate. “So, when this tells the modules to fire, that firework will fire.” “Basically, this is a 3-inch mortar. That’s essentially what it looks like. This is what sends the shell up. There’s a fuse that will go into the middle of the shell and that’s what will burst it to what you see. “Each one of these tubes, there’s an identical shell in this tube and this tube, and the way I have this scripted, these two shells will go at the same time, and they’ll break at the same time in the air.

There are six stations in total.

Five are set up around the perimeter of the outfield.

Another station is set back a bit with the largest fireworks.

These six stations are synced and fired according to the script the pyrotechnicians have created specifically for Arvest Ballpark.

After testing the modules and a group prayer, it was show time!

“All the families that are leaving and telling us good job, just seeing the looks on their faces, that’s why I do what I do,” said Tate.

Lighting up the skies where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge.

