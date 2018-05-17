× Benton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Death

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins.

Ruby Ross, 81, was found dead at a home on the 11000 block of Blue Jay Road in Pea Ridge on May 16.

According to Jenkins, detectives found the death to be suspicious and are actively investigating.

There is no immediate danger to the public.

Jenkins said more information will be released when it is available.