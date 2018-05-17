× Doug Greenwood Hired As New Gravette Head Coach

GRAVETTE (KFSM) – After seeing Bill Harrelson pace the sidelines for the past 12 seasons, Gravette fans will have to get familiar with a new face leading the Lions on Friday nights.

Harrelson stepped down last month and now Gravette has found their new coach as Doug Greenwood was hired to lead the program. Greenwood spent the past five seasons as an assistant at Jenks, Okla., including the last four years as the offensive line coach.

Jenks became a national power under Alan Trimble but since the coach announced his retirement earlier this year, assistants have started to leave the program. In his five seasons at Jenks, the Trojans won four state titles in Oklahoma’s largest classification.

Greenwood spent the first 19 seasons of his career in Southern Illinois at Anna-Jonesboro High School where he held multiple titles including both offensive and defensive coordinator.

Gravette went 82-54 under Harrelson and reached the postseason in each of the past 11 seasons. The Lions went 6-5 in 2017 and were knocked out in the opening round of the 4A playoffs after a 49-46 loss to Heber Springs.